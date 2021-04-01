Eddie Howe appears to have found his next job.

BBC Scotland's Chris McLaughlin reports the former Bournemouth boss is the favourite to become Celtic's new manager with talks in "advanced stages."

The 43-year-old Howe has been out of the game since leaving the Cherries by mutual consent after eight seasons last August following Bournemouth's relegation from the Premier League.

It was Howe's second stint at the Vitality Stadium after having previously served as the club's manager for three seasons from 2008 to 2011.

Celtic has been without a permanent manager after the sacking of Neil Lennon in February. The Hoops failed to give Rangers a challenge at the top of the Scottish Premiership table this season with Steven Gerrard's team comfortably claiming their first title in a decade in early March with an insurmountable points lead over Celtic. Currently, the gap between Rangers in first and Celtic in second sits at 20 points with five matches remaining.

Celtic had previously won the last nine Scottish titles.