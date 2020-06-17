The CFLPA met with the CFL's Health and Safety Advisory Board earlier this week to go over logistics for a possible one-hub city model if there's a season in 2020, according to TSN's Farhan Lalji.

The @CFLPA was brought into the loop by the @cfl in one area earlier this week. PA reps met with the league’s Health and Safety Advisory Board on Monday. They went over what the return to play logistics would look like in a 1-hub city model, if there’s a season. @CFLonTSN — Farhan Lalji (@FarhanLaljiTSN) June 17, 2020

On Tuesday, in a letter sent to its membership, the CFLPA stated that they haven't heard from the league regarding its plan for a shortened 2020 season.

"We are awaiting a 'guiding principles' statement as well as its implications from the CFL," part of the letter read. "We are also preparing to return to collective bargaining negotiations with the CFL soon.

"Early on in this pandemic, we identified modifications that could be made to the current collective agreement that would help make way to allow for game play in 2020. At the time, the CFL was unwilling to discuss any changes. We now anticipate an initial proposal, from them, in the coming days."

The season was supposed to start in June, but has been halted due to the COVID-19 global pandemic.

CFL commissioner Randy Ambrosie said last month that the earliest the season could get underway was September, but made it clear that the entire 2020 campaign could be cancelled all together.