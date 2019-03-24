The Montreal Alouettes could first be bought by the CFL before then being sold to a group of Quebec investors, according to a report from Didier Ormejuste of RDS.

CFL commissioner Randy Ambrosie did not confirm the information, according to Ormejuste, but did say the file is progressing.

"I am confident we will soon be able to talk about a new era for the Alouettes," Ambrosie said, per Ormejuste. "In the meantime, it is better to keep the details secret."

RDS added the sale of the Alouettes should be completed by the beginning of this season.

Former Alouettes running back Eric LaPointe, who is now a financial advisor, has made it known in recent weeks he is interested in putting together a group to purchase the team.