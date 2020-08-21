The Canadian Football League Players’ Association is informing players on Friday night that they can opt out of their contracts starting on Monday as a result of the CFLPA reaching a deal with the league following the cancellation of the 2020 season, per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

NFL players who opted out had their contracts toll, receiving a $350,000 stipend (high-risk) or $150,000 salary advance (voluntary). CFL players who opt out would be released outright, with veterans receiving a stipend of $6,600; players who don't opt out get additional stipends. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) August 22, 2020

The reported deal would enable CFL players to participate in NFL workouts. The NFL has elected to forgo playing preseason games amid the COVID-19 pandemic, but is scheduled to begin its regular season on Sept. 10.

The CFL cancelled its 2020 season on Aug. 17 due to the pandemic.