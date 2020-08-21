23m ago
Report: CFL players can opt of contracts starting Monday
The Canadian Football League Players’ Association is informing players on Friday night that they can opt out of their contracts starting on Monday as a result of the CFLPA reaching a deal with the league following the cancellation of the 2020 season, per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.
TSN.ca Staff
NFL players who opted out had their contracts toll, receiving a $350,000 stipend (high-risk) or $150,000 salary advance (voluntary). CFL players who opt out would be released outright, with veterans receiving a stipend of $6,600; players who don't opt out get additional stipends.— Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) August 22, 2020
The reported deal would enable CFL players to participate in NFL workouts. The NFL has elected to forgo playing preseason games amid the COVID-19 pandemic, but is scheduled to begin its regular season on Sept. 10.
According to Pelissero, CFL players who opt out would be released outright, with veterans receiving a stipend of $6,600. Players who don't opt out would get additional stipends.
The CFL cancelled its 2020 season on Aug. 17 due to the pandemic.