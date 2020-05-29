The Champions League final, which was set to be played in Istanbul on May 30, will not be held there due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, according to Tariq Panja of the New York Times.

The Champions League Final will be moved from its originally planned site, Istanbul.https://t.co/FVfDqZrXPv by @tariqpanja — NYT Sports (@NYTSports) May 29, 2020

UEFA, European soccer's governing body and the event's organizer, is now considering a number of different venues in hopes to complete the tournament which was part way through the round of 16 when it was paused indefinitely due to the coronavirus.

With national leagues beginning to open up or are currently in play, UEFA is concluding talks on how to finish the Champions League and Europa League - whose final was set to be held in Poland - in August. A decision will reportedly be made on June 17 after a meeting of the executive committee.

“A working group has been set up with the participation of representatives from the leagues and clubs to examine calendar solutions and format options that would allow for the completion of the current season,” said a UEFA spokesman. “A variety of options is being looked at and no decisions have been made at this stage.”

Atalanta, RB Leipzig, Atletico Madrid and PSG had advanced to the quarter-finals in the Champions League when play was paused in March, while four other matches still had their second legs to be played.