The Los Angeles Chargers are not optimistic running backs Melvin Gordon and Austin Ekeler will be ready for their Thursday Night game against the Kansas City Chiefs, according to a report from NFL Network's Steve Wyche.

The Chargers are not optimistic that running backs Melvin Gordon (knee) and Austin Ekeler (neck, concussion) will be ready for Thursday's huge AFC West matchup at Kansas City, HC Anthony Lynn told me. Rookie RBs Justin Jackson and Detrez Newsome likely to be the spot — Steve Wyche (@wyche89) December 11, 2018

Gordon missed last week with a knee injury and is still recovering, while Ekeler suffered a neck and head injury in the team's win over the Cincinnati Bengals Sunday.

The Chargers are expected to rely on rookie running backs Justin Jackson and Detrez Newsome Thursday against the Chiefs.

Jackson, a seventh-round draft pick, has 27 rushes for 139 yards and a touchdown this season. Newsome has five rushes for 15 yards on the season.