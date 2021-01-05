While the pressure might be on Frank Lampard, the ax isn't set to fall on the Chelsea manager just yet.

The Independent's Miguel Delaney reports notoriously impatient owner Roman Abramovich is set to give the club legend more time to sort the Blues out.

Chelsea is in the midst of a skid and the worst start to a season since the Russian billionaire purchased the club in 2003. The Blues' loss to Manchester City was their fourth loss in their last six matches and the team now sits ninth in the table, seven points behind Liverpool and Manchester United with the Red Devils having played one fewer game.

Delaney notes that the biggest knock against Lampard, who is in his second season at the helm of the club, is that he doesn't appear to know what his best XI looks like or how to get the best out of his considerably talented and high-priced squad.

Though the board retains faith in Lampard at the moment, contingencies are being prepared. Former Paris Saint-Germain manager Thomas Tuchel, Max Allegri formerly of Milan and Juventus and current managers Ralph Hasenhuttl of Southampton and Leicester's Brendan Rodgers are all considered potential replacements should Lampard be fired.

The Blues return to action on Sunday with a third-round FA Cup tie against fourth-tier Morecambe at Stamford Bridge. Their next Premier League match is an all-London affair on Jan. 15 when Chelsea visits relegation-threatened Fulham.