57m ago
Report: Bears sign S Lucas to 1-year deal
The Chicago Bears have signed strong safety Jordan Lucas to a one-year, $1 million deal, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.
TSN.ca Staff
The 26-year-old Lucas spent last season with the Kansas City Chiefs, recording seven tackles and one pass defence. Lucas has split his four-year career between the Chiefs and Miami Dolphins.