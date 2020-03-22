What is the market looking like for Winston?

The Chicago Bears have signed strong safety Jordan Lucas to a one-year, $1 million deal, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

The 26-year-old Lucas spent last season with the Kansas City Chiefs, recording seven tackles and one pass defence. Lucas has split his four-year career between the Chiefs and Miami Dolphins.