Report: Chiefs agree to deal Smith to Washington
TSN.ca Staff
Alex Smith could have a new home in 2018 as the Kansas City Star is reporting the Chiefs have an agreement to trade the quarterback to Washington.
Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that Smith has reached an agreement on a four-year deal with Washington, tying him to the team for the next five years.
There is no word on the exact compensation heading back to Washington, but Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports the return will be a draft pick and a player. The deal cannot be made official until the new League year begins at 3pm et on March 14th.
Smith has spent the last five seasons with the Chiefs following a March 2013 trade with the San Francisco 49ers.
The 33-year-old has appeared in 156 games over his 12-year NFL career and has thrown 183 touchdowns and 96 interceptions for a career 87.4 rating.
Smith is 2-5 in the playoffs, where he appeared in five games for the Chiefs and two with the 49ers. He has also made three Pro Bowls.
The University of Utah alum was selected first overall in the 2005 NFL Draft by the 49ers.
Smith signed a four-year contract with the Chiefs in 2014 that was worth $17 million a season and included $45 million guaranteed, his original contract was set to expire at the end of the 2018 season.