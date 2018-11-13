The upcoming Monday Nighter between the Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Rams scheduled to be played in Mexico City could be moved or postponed, according to a report from ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Schefter reported the field at Azteca Stadium is "a mess" and might not be safe for the players, adding it is a significant concern. Discussions are ongoing about whether the game will be played in Mexico City, moved to Los Angeles, or postponed. 

The 9-1 Rams are the host team for the game.