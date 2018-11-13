1h ago
Report: Chiefs-Rams Monday Nighter could be moved, postponed
TSN.ca Staff
Hasselbeck: Rams still 'very good' despite losing Kupp
VIDEO SIGN OUT
The upcoming Monday Nighter between the Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Rams scheduled to be played in Mexico City could be moved or postponed, according to a report from ESPN's Adam Schefter.
Schefter reported the field at Azteca Stadium is "a mess" and might not be safe for the players, adding it is a significant concern. Discussions are ongoing about whether the game will be played in Mexico City, moved to Los Angeles, or postponed.
The 9-1 Rams are the host team for the game.