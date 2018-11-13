The upcoming Monday Nighter between the Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Rams scheduled to be played in Mexico City could be moved or postponed, according to a report from ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Discussions continue about whether Monday night’s Chiefs-Rams game will be played in Mexico City, LA or postponed, per sources. NFL determined to play it Monday night in Mexico City, but the field is “a mess” and might not be safe for players. It’s a significant concern. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 13, 2018

Schefter reported the field at Azteca Stadium is "a mess" and might not be safe for the players, adding it is a significant concern. Discussions are ongoing about whether the game will be played in Mexico City, moved to Los Angeles, or postponed.

The 9-1 Rams are the host team for the game.