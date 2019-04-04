In wake of The Alliance of American Football announcing on Thursday that its players could sign with NFL teams, the Kansas City Chiefs are signing Orlando Apollos cornerback Keith Reaser, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The cornerback's contract is comprised of a $50 thousand signing bonus, $25 thousand workout bonus and a $25 thousand roster, bringing the contract's total worth to $100 thousand, according to Schefter.

The AAF allowing its players to sign in the NFL comes on the heels of multiple reports that the first-year league will cease operations soon.

The 27-year-old Reaser recorded 12 tackles and three interceptions with the Apollos this season. Prior to joining the Apollos, the native of Miami, Florida, spent time in the NFL. Reaser, a product of Florida Atlantic University, spent three seasons with the San Francisco 49ers, who drafted him in the fifth round (170th overall) of the 2014 NFL Draft.

The 49ers cut Reaser after playing just one game with them during the 2017 season, and he went on to play one more NFL game with the Kansas City Chiefs later that same season before his NFL career came to an end.