Report: McCaffrey pushing to play Thursday
Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey is considered a long-shot to play Thursday night against the Atlanta Falcons but has not yet been ruled out according to the NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.
TSN.ca Staff
#Panthers RB Christian McCaffrey is considered a long-shot to play Thursday vs. the #Falcons, source said, but they haven’t ruled him out and he’s pushing to play. He’ll work his way back into practice and see if he can make enough progress.— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 26, 2020
Rapoport adds the star running back is "pushing to play" and will work his way back into practice and see if he can make progress.
The 24-year-old sustained a high right ankle injury in Week 2 that put him on injured reserve. He has 156 rushing yards and four total touchdowns so far this season.
Following a loss to the Saints in New Orleans on Sunday, the Panthers currently sit third in the NFC South at 3-3.