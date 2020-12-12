Report: Hubbard opts out of NCAA season to focus on NFL Draft

WACO, Texas — Canadian running back Chuba Hubbard has chosen to enter the 2021 NFL draft, his college coach said.

Oklahoma State coach Mike Gundy told the school's radio pre-game show that the 21-year-old from Sherwood Park, Alta., would not play in the team's regular-season finale Saturday against Baylor because he has "chosen to go to the NFL."

Hubbard was the 2019 NCAA rushing leader, but has been plagued by injuries this season and missed Oklahoma's last two games.

It's been a disappointing season for the Cowboys, who were expected to contend for the Big 12 championship this year, but have lost three of their last five outings. Oklahoma State was 6-3 entering the game against Baylor.

The six-foot, 208-pound Hubbard has 625 rushing yards and five touchdowns in seven games this season.

In May, he received the Jon Cornish Trophy as the top Canadian in the NCAA football ranks and opted to remain at Oklahoma State rather than declare for the 2020 NFL draft.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 12, 2020.