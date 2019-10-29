The Cincinnati Bengals have benched veteran Andy Dalton and named rookie Ryan Finley the starter moving forward.

Ryan Finley has been named #Bengals starting QB for Week 10.



Dalton has been the Bengals' starter since the team drafted him in the second round in 2011. The 32-year-old has led the Bengals to an 0-8 record this season, throwing for 2,252 yards, nine touchdowns and eight interceptions.

For his career, Dalton has a 68-58-2 record with 30,352 yards, 197 touchdowns, and 112 interceptions.

Finley was drafted by the Bengals in the fourth round this year out of North Carolina State.