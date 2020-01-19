Report: Bengals have no intention of trading No. 1 overall draft pick

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Cincinnati Bengals have no intention of trading away the the No. 1 draft pick.

Cincinnati reportedly plans to stay right where they are and presumably fill its biggest need on the roster, quarterback.

There has been speculation that the Carolina Panthers are plotting to move up to the No. 1 pick to draft LSU quarterback and Heisman Trophy winner Joe Burrow. Former LSU assistant Joe Brady was recently hired by the Panthers to be their offensive coordinator.

Burrow led LSU to an undefeated season that ended with a College Football Playoff National Championship last Monday. He set the Football Bowl Subdivision single-season records for passing touchdowns (60) and touchdowns responsible (65).