The Cincinnati Bengals spent Tuesday making additions to its defensive corps

The Houston Chronicle's Aaron Wilson reports that the 25-year-old nose tackle has signed a four-year, $53 million deal with the team to make him the highest paid at his position in the NFL.

D.J. Reader heads to Cincinnati Bengals, according to league sources. $53 million over four years, according to sources, highest paid nose tackle in NFL — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) March 17, 2020

The NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero report the team has also signed cornerback Trae Waynes.

The #Bengals aren’t done yet: They are landing former #Vikings CB Trae Waynes, sources tell me and @TomPelissero. Two big splash free agents today. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 17, 2020

A fifth-round pick out of Clemson, Reader spent the first four years of his career with the Houston Texans.

In 15 games last season, Reader recorded 52 tackles, 13 quarterback hits and 2.5 sacks.

The native of Greensboro, NC has missed only four games in his four seasons.

Waynes, 27, was the 11th overall pick in the 2015 NFL Draft by the Minnesota Vikings out of Michigan State.

He appeared in 14 games for the team last season, recording 58 tackles, one interception and two forced fumbles, including one for a 20-yard recovery.

His deal is for three years and $42 million with $20 million in guarantees, reports Rapoport.