Report: Bengals to start Allen at QB Sunday
TSN.ca Staff
How significant is Burrow's injury?
The Cincinnati Bengals will start Kyle Allen at quarterback in place of the injured Joe Burrow Sunday against the New York Giants, according to a report from NFL Network's Mike Garofolo.
Allen was on the Bengals' practice squad until he replaced Burrow on the active roster. Allen will start over second-year QB Ryan Finley, who replaced Burrow against the Washington Football Team.
In three starts for the Denver Broncos last season, the 28-year-old Allen threw for 515 yards, three touchdowns, and two interceptions.
Prior to his time with the Broncos, Allen spent two seasons with the Los Angeles Rams.