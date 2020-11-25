The Cincinnati Bengals will start Kyle Allen at quarterback in place of the injured Joe Burrow Sunday against the New York Giants, according to a report from NFL Network's Mike Garofolo.

The #Bengals are planning to start QB Brandon Allen on Sunday vs. the #Giants, according to sources. Allen was on the practice squad until the other day when he replaced Joe Burrow on the roster. Ryan Finley, who came in for Burrow against #WashingtonFootball Team, will back up. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) November 25, 2020

Allen was on the Bengals' practice squad until he replaced Burrow on the active roster. Allen will start over second-year QB Ryan Finley, who replaced Burrow against the Washington Football Team.

In three starts for the Denver Broncos last season, the 28-year-old Allen threw for 515 yards, three touchdowns, and two interceptions.

Prior to his time with the Broncos, Allen spent two seasons with the Los Angeles Rams.