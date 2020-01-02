The Cleveland Browns could be turning to the college game for their next head coach.

The Athletic's Bruce Feldman reports the team has "strong interest" in former Ohio State and Florida head coach Urban Meyer to succeed Freddie Kitchens, who was fired last weekend after one season.

Meyer, 55, stepped down as Buckeyes coach after seven seasons following the 2018 season, citing health reasons.

A native of Toledo, OH, Meyer has coached teams to national titles in 2006, 2008 and 2016.

The Browns' next coach will be the team's ninth since 2005. General manager John Dorsey mutually parted ways with the team on Monday. Dorsey's successor will also be the ninth GM for the team since 2005.

Other known potential candidates for the Browns' vacancy include former Green Bay Packers head coach Mike McCarthy, Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll and New England Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels.