Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield is expected to need surgery on his non-throwing shoulder this off-season, according to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network.

#Browns QB Baker Mayfield is expected to need surgery on his torn labrum following the season, sources say, the result of the hits he’s taken on his non-throwing shoulder. The belief is he can deal with it through the season, but incurring more damage would make it challenging. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 21, 2021

Mayfield will sit out Thursday night's game against the Denver Broncos with the same injury, but the belief is he can play through it for the remainder of this season, however incurring more damage will make that more challenging, reports Rapoport.

The 26-year-old Mayfield has thrown for 1,474 yards with six touchdowns and three interceptions over six games this season, his fourth year in the NFL with the Browns.

Cleveland currently sits at 3-3 heading into Week 7.