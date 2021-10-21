2h ago
Report: Browns QB Mayfield to need shoulder surgery in off-season
Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield is expected to need surgery on his non-throwing shoulder this off-season, according to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network.
TSN.ca Staff
With Mayfield ailing, Browns to start Keenum vs. Broncos
Mayfield will sit out Thursday night's game against the Denver Broncos with the same injury, but the belief is he can play through it for the remainder of this season, however incurring more damage will make that more challenging, reports Rapoport.
The 26-year-old Mayfield has thrown for 1,474 yards with six touchdowns and three interceptions over six games this season, his fourth year in the NFL with the Browns.
Cleveland currently sits at 3-3 heading into Week 7.