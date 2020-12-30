The Cleveland Browns have requested to interview New England Patriots head coach Josh McDaniels, according to a report from ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Cleveland Browns requested permission to interview Patriots’ OC Josh McDaniels for their head-coaching vacancy, per source. Panthers also expected to request interview. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 30, 2019

Schefter added the Carolina Panthers are also expected to request to speak to McDaniels, who could be a busy person should he decide pursue head coaching opportunities this off-season.

McDaniels had agreed to become head coach of the Indianapolis Colts two off-seasons ago before withdrawing from the search and remaining with the Patriots.

McDaniels has been the Patriots offensive coordinator the past eight seasons in his second stint with the team. The 43-year-old has head coaching experience with the Denver Broncos from 2009-10, finishing with an 11-17 record.

---

Report: Panthers submit interview request for Chiefs OC Bieniemy

The Panthers, who are expected to submit an interview request for Patriots OC Josh McDaniels, per ESPN's Adam Schefter, have also submitted an interview request for Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy, according to a report from NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

The #Panthers have submitted a request for #Chiefs OC Eric Bieniemy, sources say. The plan is to interview him for their head coach opening this week. A strong candidate who Andy Reid has publicly supported as very ready. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 30, 2019

Rapoport added Chiefs head coach Andy Reid has publicly supported Bieniemy as very ready for a head coaching gig.