The Cleveland Browns have agreed to a deal with wide receiver Rashard Higgins according to Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com.

#Browns have agreed to a 1 year deal with Rashard Higgins, per league source — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) April 28, 2020

Higgins has spent the past four seasons with the Browns but struggled to get involved in last year's offence, catching only four passes for 55 yards and one touchdown in 10 games.

The season before, Higgins caught 39 balls for 572 yards and four touchdowns over the course of 13 games played.

The 25-year-old was selected in the fifth round of the 2016 NFL Draft out of Colorado State.