After reportedly having their head coach Mel Tucker leave to fill the same role at Michigan State, Colorado is expected to to reach out to alum and current Kansas Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Bieniemy, 50, has served as Kansas City's OC since the 2018 season. The Chiefs fielded a top-five offence in each of this two seasons at the helm, and last season the team won their first Super Bowl in fifty years.

Despite having interest in Bieniemy, Rapoport believes that coach is unlikely to take the Colorado job because he is expected to be a top head coaching candidate in the NFL following the 2020 season. Bieniemy, who has been in the NFL ranks since he joined Kansas City as a running backs coach in 2013, has previously interviewed with NFL teams for vacant head coaching positions.

Bieniemy played running back for Colorado from 1987 to 1990, and he returned to the school in 2011 to serve as the Buffaloes offensive coordinator for two seasons. He also played in the NFL for the San Diego Chargers, Cincinnati Bengals and Philadelphia Eagles from 1991 to 1999.