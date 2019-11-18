1h ago
Report: Mack's hand injury isn't currently considered to be season-ending
Indianapolis Colts running back Marlon Mack, who fractured his hand in the team's win on Sunday against the Jacksonville Jaguars, is undergoing surgery for the injury today and is out indefinitely, but the injury, at this time, is not considered to be season-ending, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.
TSN.ca Staff
NFL: Jaguars 13, Colts 33
Mack injured his hand in the third quarter of Sunday's game. He rushed 14 times for 109 yards a touchdown before leaving with the injury.
Mack, 23, is in his third season with the Colts after being drafted by the team in the fourth round (143rd overall) of the 2017 draft. He has amassed 862 rushing yards and four touchdowns this season.
The 6-4 Colts have the same record as their AFC South divisional rivals, the Houston Texans, but currently sit atop the division standings with six games remaining in the regular season because of their Week 7 win over Houston.