Indianapolis Colts running back Marlon Mack, who fractured his hand in the team's win on Sunday against the Jacksonville Jaguars, is undergoing surgery for the injury today and is out indefinitely, but the injury, at this time, is not considered to be season-ending, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Colts’ RB Marlon Mack is undergoing surgery on his fractured right hand today and is out indefinitely, per source. It is not thought to be season-ending at this time, however. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 18, 2019

Mack injured his hand in the third quarter of Sunday's game. He rushed 14 times for 109 yards a touchdown before leaving with the injury.

Mack, 23, is in his third season with the Colts after being drafted by the team in the fourth round (143rd overall) of the 2017 draft. He has amassed 862 rushing yards and four touchdowns this season.

The 6-4 Colts have the same record as their AFC South divisional rivals, the Houston Texans, but currently sit atop the division standings with six games remaining in the regular season because of their Week 7 win over Houston.