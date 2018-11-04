By the Numbers: Rodgers vs. Brady

New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski could miss the team's marquee matchup against the Green Bay Packers in the Sunday Nighter.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Gronkowski is questionable with his back injury for the Sunday Night game against the Packers and there is concern he won't be able to play.

Patriots will test TE Rob Gronkowski (back) and RB Sony Michel (knee) pregame, but there is concern about whether both players listed as questionable will be able to play tonight vs Packers, per sources. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 4, 2018

Gronkowski has already missed a game this season due to injury.

In seven games for the Patriots this season Gronkowski has 29 receptions for 448 yards and one touchdown.

In other Patriots' injury news, running back Sony Michel will also be tested in pregame but could miss the match with a knee injury.