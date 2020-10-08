D.C. United and head coach Ben Olsen have agreed to part ways after over a decade in charge of the team, reports the Washington Post's Steven Goff.

Olsen, 43, will remain with the organization in another capacity.

The move comes on the heels of a 4-1 loss to New York City FC on Wednesday night. United sits dead last in the Eastern Conference on 11 points, having won just twice this season.

A midfielder in his playing days, Olsen spent 11 seasons with DCU as a player from 1998 to 2009, making 256 appearances across all competitions. Following his retirement, he became an assistant coach with the team and was promoted to interim head coach on Aug. 5, 2010 after the firing of Curt Onlafo. The interim label was lifted that November.

Olsen led DCU to a first-place regular season finish in the Eastern Conference in 2014, but playoff success has been hard to come by for United, never going farther than the semi-final stage on one occasion. The team did win the 2013 U.S. Open Cup as Olsen's lone silverware in charge.

He leaves the team with a 131-89-144 mark as head coach.