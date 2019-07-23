It looks like Allen Hurns time in Big D is done.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Dallas Cowboys are releasing the wide receiver after one season.

Cowboys releasing WR Allen Hurns, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 23, 2019

In 16 games with Dallas last season, Hurns compiled 20 catches for 295 yards and two touchdowns, and one catch for 14 yards in the playoffs. He suffered a broken fibula in the Cowboys NFC Wild Card game against the Seattle Seahawks.

Hurns, 27, spent the first four seasons of his career with the Jaguars, and signed a two-year, $11 million contract last off-season with the Cowboys.

His best season came in 2015 with the Jacksonville Jaguars, when he had 64 catches for 1031 yards and 10 touchdowns.