The Dallas Cowboys have agreed to terms with former Green Bay Packers head coach Mike McCarthy to be their next head coach, according to Fox Sports' Jay Glazer.

Scoopage alert: the @dallascowboys have agreed to terms with Mike McCarthy to be their new head coach. Announcement and press conference expected later this week @NFLonFOX #cowboys — Jay Glazer (@JayGlazer) January 6, 2020

Glazer added an official announcement and press conference are expected later this week. McCarthy has told other teams he is out and has signed with the Cowboys, per NFL Network reports.

The Cowboys reportedly interviewed McCarthy and former Cincinnati Bengals head coach Marvin Lewis to replace Jason Garrett, whom they officially fired Sunday night. The Cowboys also had a telephone conversation with veteran head coach Jeff Fisher, according to a report from ESPN.

McCarthy took a year out of football after being fired by the Packers last season. The 56-year-old coached the Packers for 13 seasons, finishing with an overall record of 125-77-2.

The Packers missed the playoffs in just four seasons McCarthy was at the helm, including 2018 when he was fired after Week 13. McCarthy capped the 2010 season with the Packers with a Super Bowl win.

