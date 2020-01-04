The Dallas Cowboys are bringing in former Green Bay Packers head coach Mike McCarthy for an interview, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, despite the team not having announced anything on current head coach Jason Garrett.

Sources: Former #Packers coach Mike McCarthy is headed to Dallas to speak with the #Cowboys. The team has not announced anything on coach Jason Garrett, though they are expected to move on from him and are laying the groundwork for a search. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 4, 2020

Rapoport added the Cowboys are expected to move on from Garrett and are laying the groundwork for a head coaching search.

ESPN's Todd Archer reports they will also interview former Cincinnati Bengals head coach Marvin Lewis.