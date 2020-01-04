2h ago
Report: Cowboys to interview McCarthy, Lewis
The Dallas Cowboys are bringing in former Green Bay Packers head coach Mike McCarthy for an interview, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, despite the team not having announced anything on current head coach Jason Garrett. ESPN's Todd Archer reports they will also interview former Cincinnati Bengals head coach Marvin Lewis.
TSN.ca Staff
Rapoport added the Cowboys are expected to move on from Garrett and are laying the groundwork for a head coaching search.
ESPN's Todd Archer reports they will also interview former Cincinnati Bengals head coach Marvin Lewis.