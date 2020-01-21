The post-Wayne Rooney era at DC United will get underway with a major acquisition.

The Washington Post's Steven Goff reports the team has acquired Julian Gressel from Atlanta United in a cash deal worth in the neighbourhood of $1 million.

D.C. United has just traded for Julian Gressel. Exchange for money. More to come ... #dcu #ATLUTD #mls — Steven Goff (@SoccerInsider) January 21, 2020

The play-making midfielder was Major League Soccer's Rookie of the Year in 2017 and instrumental in Atlanta United's run to the MLS Cup in 2018.

A native of Neustadt, Germany, Gressel appeared in 37 games a season ago for Atlanta across all competitions, scoring eight times. In his three seasons in MLS, Gressel has recorded 35 assists.

Gressel had been attached to Toronto FC earlier in the offseason.

Sides apparently had been talking for past 10 days. As part of the deal, Gressel's salary will go way up: $114,000 base to $700K+. Four years (unclear about options) — Steven Goff (@SoccerInsider) January 21, 2020

Goff notes the comes with a massive raise for Gressel, taking his salary north of $700,000 (up from $114,000) for the next four seasons.

DCU opens its 2020 campaign on February 28 when it hosts the Colorado Rapids at Audi Field.