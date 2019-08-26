DC United forward Wayne Rooney has been suspended for a second game stemming from the red card he received against New York Red Bulls last Wednesday, according to a report by Steven Goff of the Washington Post.

As expected, MLS disciplinary committee suspended Wayne Rooney for a second match after red-card incident vs Red Bulls last week. He missed visit to Philadelphia on Saturday and will not play at Montreal this weekend. #dcu #mls — Steven Goff (@SoccerInsider) August 26, 2019

Rooney was sent off in the 24th minute, after a VAR review, for a forearm to Cristian Casseres Jr.’s head.

The DC United captain already served a game this past weekend as he sat out his team’s 3-1 loss to the Philadelphia Union.

The 33-year-old will miss Saturday’s game against the Montreal Impact, as both teams battle for playoff positions in the Eastern Conference.

Rooney has announced that he will join English Championship side Derby County as a player-manager in January 2020.