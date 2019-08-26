1h ago
Report: Rooney suspended additional game
DC United forward Wayne Rooney has been suspended for a second game stemming from the red card he received against New York Red Bulls last Wednesday. Rooney was sent off in the 24th minute, after a VAR review, for a forearm to Cristian Casseres Jr.’s head.
TSN.ca Staff
MLS: D.C. United 1, Red Bulls 2
DC United forward Wayne Rooney has been suspended for a second game stemming from the red card he received against New York Red Bulls last Wednesday, according to a report by Steven Goff of the Washington Post.
Rooney was sent off in the 24th minute, after a VAR review, for a forearm to Cristian Casseres Jr.’s head.
The DC United captain already served a game this past weekend as he sat out his team’s 3-1 loss to the Philadelphia Union.
The 33-year-old will miss Saturday’s game against the Montreal Impact, as both teams battle for playoff positions in the Eastern Conference.
Rooney has announced that he will join English Championship side Derby County as a player-manager in January 2020.