The Denver Broncos are adding Canadian defensive lineman Christian Covington on a one-year contract, Adam Caplan of SiriusXM NFL Radio reports.

According to Caplan, the deal is worth up to $1.75 million with $625,000 guaranteed.

Covington, 26, spent last season with the Dallas Cowboys, posted 28 tackles and one sacks in 16 games, making six starts.

Prior to joining the Cowboys, Covington spent the first four seasons of his career with the Houston Texans after being selected in the sixth round of the 2015 NFL Draft.