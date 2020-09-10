Riddick expecting historic matchup from Mahomes and Watson in first game of season

Denver Broncos wide receiver Courtland Sutton has a sprained AC joint after sustaining an injury in practice on Thursday according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Source: sprained AC joint for Broncos’ WR Courtland Sutton and “we will see how things go here.” https://t.co/mm0iZjxIKn — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 10, 2020

Schefter adds the Broncos will "see how things go here" before deciding how to react.

The wideout left Thursday's practice and did not return, instead going for an MRI to determine the severity of the injury.

This is the 24-year-old's third season in Denver after being drafted in the second round out of SMU in 2018. He caught 72 passes last season for 1,112 yards and six touchdowns.

The Broncos will open the 2020 season against the Tennessee Titans on Monday.