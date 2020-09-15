Denver Broncos running back Phillip Lindsay is dealing with a turf toe injury the team hopes is mild, according to a report from ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Lindsay left the Broncos' Monday Night loss to the Tennessee Titans after seven carries for 24 yards and one reception for 11 yards.

The team also lost cornerback AJ Bouye in the game.