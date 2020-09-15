51m ago
Report: Broncos' Lindsay dealing with turf toe
Denver Broncos running back Phillip Lindsay is dealing with a turf toe injury the team hopes is mild, according to a report from ESPN's Adam Schefter.
TSN.ca Staff
NFL: Titans 16, Broncos 14
Lindsay left the Broncos' Monday Night loss to the Tennessee Titans after seven carries for 24 yards and one reception for 11 yards.
The team also lost cornerback AJ Bouye in the game.