Report: Broncos re-signing DE Harris
The Denver Broncos are re-signing defensive end Shelby Harris to a one-year deal according to a report from KOA Colorado's Brandon Krisztal.
Harris' one-year deal will pay him a guaranteed $2 million with a max value of $3.25 million, per Krisztal.
Harris has spent the past three seasons with the Broncos after starting his career in Oakland for two seasons. The 28-year-old finished with a career-high 49 tackles and six sacks in 16 starts for the Broncos last season.