Denver Broncos safety Justin Simmons has signed his franchise tag, according to a report from ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Wednesday is the deadline for players who have been franchise tagged to sign long-term deals but Simmons will now play on a one-year deal.

The 26-year-old Simmons started all 16 games for the Broncos last season, recording 93 tackles, four interceptions, and 15 pass defences.

Simmons has been with the Broncos his entire career after the club drafted him in the third round in 2016.