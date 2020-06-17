Jason McCourty: Pats' experience will help in overcoming loss of Brady

Denver Broncos veteran safety Kareem Jackson has tested positive for COVID-19, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The 31-year-old has cold-like symptoms, but is expected to make a full recovery, says Schefter.

Broncos’ standout safety Kareem Jackson tested positive for COVID-19, a source confirmed to ESPN. Jackson has cold-like symptoms, but expects to make a full recovery. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) June 17, 2020

Jackson recorded 71 tackles with a pair of interceptions and 10 pass deflections over 13 games with the Broncos last season, his first in Denver.

The Alabama product spent the first nine seasons of his career with the Houston Texans before joining the Broncos.