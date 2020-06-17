1h ago
Report: Broncos S Jackson tests positive for COVID-19
Denver Broncos veteran safety Kareem Jackson has tested positive for COVID-19, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. The 31-year-old has cold-like symptoms, but is expected to make a full recovery, says Schefter.
Jackson recorded 71 tackles with a pair of interceptions and 10 pass deflections over 13 games with the Broncos last season, his first in Denver.
The Alabama product spent the first nine seasons of his career with the Houston Texans before joining the Broncos.