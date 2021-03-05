What player do teams need to go after in the NFL offseason?

The Denver Broncos will use their franchise tag on safety Justin Simmons as the two sides work towards a long-term contract extension, according to a report from NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

The #Broncos are franchise tagging S Justin Simmons today, source said. The two will keep working toward a long-term deal. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 5, 2021

The 27-year-old Simmons was named to his first Pro Bowl last season. Simmons started all 16 games last year, finishing with 96 tackles, five interceptions, and nine pass defences.

Simmons has spent his entire five-year career with the Broncos after the club selected him in the third round in 2016.