The Denver Broncos will start Brett Rypien at quarterback on Thursday night against the New York Jets, according to multiple reports.

Rypien, an undrafted out of Boise State in 2019, replaced Jeff Driskel in Sunday's 28-10 loss to the Denver Broncos. He completed eight of nine attempts for 53 yards with an interception.

#Broncos QB news, I’m told from sources Brett Rypien is expected to start Thursday vs the Jets. More on @nflnetwork right now! — James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) September 29, 2020

The Broncos lost starting quarterback Drew Lock to a shoulder injury in Week 2 and he remains out this week.

The Broncos and Jets both enter Thursday's game at 0-3.