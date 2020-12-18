Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr suffered a significant groin injury and is expected to have a 10 to 14 day recovery timeline according to the NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Carr was injured early in Thursday's overtime loss to the Los Angeles Chargers. He was replaced by Marcus Mariota and did not return to the game.

Rapoport adds that Carr, who has been having one of the best seasons of his career, will fight to be in the lineup against the Miami Dolphins in Week 16.

The Raiders dropped to 7-7 with Thursday's loss, giving them an incredibly difficult battle to reach the playoffs.