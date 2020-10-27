Everson Griffen is headed back to the NFC North.

The NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reports the Dallas Cowboys have traded the four-time Pro Bowl defensive end to the Detroit Lions in exchange for draft compensation.

Griffen, 32, was in his first year with the Cowboys after having spent the first 10 seasons of his career with the Minnesota Vikings.

A product of USC, Griffen appeared in all seven games for the Cowboys this season, recording 20 tackles and 2.5 sacks.