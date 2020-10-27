1h ago
Report: Lions acquire DE Griffen from Cowboys
Everson Griffen is headed back to the NFC North. The NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reports the Dallas Cowboys have traded the four-time Pro Bowl defensive end to the Detroit Lions in exchange for draft compensation.
TSN.ca Staff
Everson Griffen is headed back to the NFC North.
The NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reports the Dallas Cowboys have traded the four-time Pro Bowl defensive end to the Detroit Lions in exchange for draft compensation.
Trade! #Cowboys DE Everson Griffen is being traded to the #Lions in exchange for draft pick compensation, sources say. Detroit, winners of two in a row, is added a big-time veteran pass-rusher.— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 27, 2020
Griffen, 32, was in his first year with the Cowboys after having spent the first 10 seasons of his career with the Minnesota Vikings.
A product of USC, Griffen appeared in all seven games for the Cowboys this season, recording 20 tackles and 2.5 sacks.