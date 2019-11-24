The Detroit Lions have discussed the possibility of shutting down injured quarterback Matthew Stafford for the rest of the season, but the 2014 Pro Bowler still wants to play this season, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Schefter adds that Stafford is "maniacal" about his intent to return to the field in 2019.

Stafford will miss his third straight game with a back injury against the Washington Redskins on Sunday. Surgery is not considered an option, reports Schefter.

The 31-year-old has thrown for 2,499 yards with 19 touchdowns and five interceptions over eight games this season, his 11th in Detroit after the Lions selected the Georgia product first overall in the 2009 NFL Draft.

The Lions sit last in the NFC North with a 3-6-1 record and need to start putting up wins fast in order to get back into the playoff race.