Matthew Stafford has one team in mind as a potential trade destination, but getting there might be easier said that done.

ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reports the 32-year-old Detroit Lions quarterback sees the Los Angeles Rams as a potential fit, though Jared Goff and his contract complicate matters.

Sources: Matthew Stafford considers the Rams a viable contender in his trade market with the Lions. While it’s unclear what the Rams can do with Jared Goff’s long-term deal on the books, they’ve explored the possibilities with Stafford. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) January 29, 2021

Goff, 26, will enter the first year of a four-year, $134 million extension in 2021. Getting the quarterback's deal off of the books could prove to be difficult for the Rams, but Fowler notes that the team has looked into the possibility of landing Stafford.

Stafford has two years and $59 million against the salary cap remaining on his current deal, meaning that moving Goff would be the only practical way to bring aboard that salary.

The first overall pick in the 2009 NFL Draft out of Georgia, Stafford has spent the entirety of his 12-year career with the Lions. During his Lions tenure, the team has made the playoffs on only three occasions.

Reports emerged last week that Stafford and the Lions had agreed to seek a trade for the player during the current offseason.