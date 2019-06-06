2h ago
Report: Lions sign WR Kearse to 1-year deal
TSN.ca Staff
Wide receiver Jermaine Kearse has signed with the Detroit Lions on a one-year deal according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.
Kearse spent the last two seasons with the New York Jets and had 37 catches for 371 yards and one touchdown in nine games last year. Prior to his time in New York, Kearse was with the Seattle Seahawks for five seasons from 2012 to 2016.
The 29-year-old won a Super Bowl with the Seahawks in 2015 when they defeated the New England Patriots.