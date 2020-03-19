Darius Slay has gotten his wish.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reports the Detroit Lions have traded the 29-year-old cornerback to the Philadelphia Eagles for a third-round pick and a fifth-round choice.

Eagles are trading a third- and fifth-round pick in 2020 draft to Detroit for Darius Slay, per source. https://t.co/o2LPCtHK0M — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 19, 2020

ESPN's Josina Anderson reports the Eagles will sign Slay to a three-year extension that agent Drew Rosenhaus confirms to be worth $50 million with $30 million guaranteed.

A native of Brunswick, GA, Slay appeared in 14 games for the Lions last season, recording 46 tackles and a pair of interceptions.

Taken in the second round of the 2013 NFL Draft out of Mississippi State, Slay was named to three straight Pro Bowls and was an All-Pro in 2017.

Slay has 19 picks in seven seasons with Lions, including a league-leading eight in 2017.

Slay had expressed a desire to move on from the Lions, airing his frustrations on Twitter.