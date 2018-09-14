Four-time Pro Bowler Josh Sitton's season is over.

The Miami Herald's Armando Salguero reports the 32-year-old Miami Dolphins left guard tore a rotator cuff during the second half of the team's 27-20 Week 1 win over the Tennessee Titans.

A league source tells Salguero that the injury requires surgery and will sideline the Central Florida product for the remainder of the year. Ted Larsen is expected to assume Sitton's role in the starting lineup.

Neither the Dolphins nor the player seems to know when exactly the injury occurred, but the team believes the initial injury happened when Sitton was on special teams.

While the native of Jacksonville initially wanted to play through the injury, team doctors informed Sitton that doing so could risk further exacerbation that might result in something career-ending.

Originally taken in the fourth-round of the 2008 NFL Draft by the Green Bay Packers, Sitton is in the first year of a two-year deal with the Dolphins signed in the offseason.

Sitton spent the first eight seasons of his career with the Packers, winning the Super Bowl in 2011, before joining the Chicago Bears for his last two seasons.

The Dolphins visit the New York Jets on Sunday.