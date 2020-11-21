The New Orleans Saints placed quarterback Drew Brees on injured reserved on Friday and he will miss at least the next three games, reports ESPN's Ed Werder.

The Saints placed Brees on injured-reserve Friday and he will miss at least the next three games. Brees is hopeful that he will be physically ready to play as soon as he’s eligible in Week 14 and do so without further risk of re-injury. — Ed Werder (@WerderEdESPN) November 22, 2020

Werder adds Brees is hopeful he will be to play as soon as eligible to return in Week 14 and without further risk of re-injury.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reports Brees suffered 11 rib fractures in total, eight on his left side and three on his right.

Meanwhile, multiple reports indicate Taysom Hill will begin as the team's starting quarterback, a somewhat surprising development considering the team also has Jameis Winston -- who threw 33 touchdown passes last year -- on their roster.

