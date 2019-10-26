He's back.

Quarterback Drew Brees will start for the New Orleans Saints against the Arizona Cardinals Sunday afternoon according to ESPN's Dianna Russini and Ed Werder.

Brees has been out since Week 2 after injuring his thumb against the Los Angeles Rams. The 40-year-old had surgery and was originally expected to miss between six and eight weeks.

In his absence, Teddy Bridgewater has led the Saints to a 5-0 record since Week 3 while throwing for nine touchdowns and two interceptions to go along with a completion percentage of 69.7.

Prior to the injury, Brees completed 35 of 48 passes with two touchdowns and two interceptions over parts of two games.

Following their matchup with the Cardinals, New Orleans will have their bye week and then return for a date with the Atlanta Falcons in Week 10.