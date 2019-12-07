The Edmonton Eskimos interviewed Kevin Guy, head coach of the Arizona Rattlers of the Indoor Football League, for their head coaching vacancy, according to a report from 3DownNation.com's Justin Dunk.

Guy has been the head coach of the Rattlers since 2008, when they were part of the Arena Football League. The team switched to the Indoor Football League in 2017, where they have been since.

Guy has led the Rattlers to championship wins in both the AFL and IFL. Guy's Rattlers won three consecutive ArenaBowls from 2012-14.

Current Eskimos president Chris Presson was president of the Rattlers prior to joining the Eskimos, per Dunk's report.