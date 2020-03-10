Marshal Yanda is calling it a career.

Ravens Pro Bowl guard Marshal Yanda has decided to retire and will make an announcement this week, a league source said. Yanda, 35, is one of three guards in NFL history to earn at least eight Pro Bowls as a guard and win a Super Bowl. — Jamison Hensley (@jamisonhensley) March 10, 2020

According to ESPN's Jamison Hensley, the Pro Bowl guard has decided to retire and will make an announcement later this week.

Yanda is one of three guards in NFL history to earn at least eight Pro Bowl selections and win a Super Bowl. He started all 15 games last season for a Ravens team that had one of the best rushing seasons in NFL history.

Hensley adds that Yanda's retirement creates $7 million cap space for the Ravens as well as a void at the right guard position, which Baltimore could fill by moving 2019 fourth-rounder Ben Powers into that spot. They could also look to replace Yanda through the the draft or free agency.

Yanda began his career back in 2007 and has appeared in 177 regular season games during his 13-year stint in the NFL.

The 35-year-old was selected in the third round of the 2007 draft out of Iowa.