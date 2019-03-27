Which players should Oakland select with its 1st-round picks?

Former Denver Broncos linebacker Brandon Marshall is scheduled to visit the Oakland Raiders on Thursday, per Mike Klis who covers the Broncos for 9News in Denver.

Marshall, who spent six seasons with the Broncos, became a free agent this off-season after the team declined to pick up his contract option for the 2019 season earlier in the month.

The 29-year-old Marshall joined the Broncos in 2013 after he signed a contract with them after being waived by the Jacksonville Jaguars, who drafted him in the fifth round (142nd overall) of the 2012 draft.

Over his six-year run with Denver, Marshall started 63 of the 69 games that he played in. He also helped the Broncos capture Super Bowl 50 over the Carolina Panthers in 2016.

He owns 307 career tackles, 6.5 sacks and four forced fumbles.